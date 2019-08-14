Southaven residents happy with progress of construction at Silo Square

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. - Silo Square – the shopping, restaurant and pedestrian friendly community being built in Southaven – is showing signs that progress is being made on construction.
FOX13 found out retail buildings are springing up and home construction will soon start.
Lauren Norton told FOX13 she eyeballs the new construction every day on her way to work.
"It is exciting. It is a lot different than when I used to come to work, there used to be cows and now there is construction everywhere," Norton said.
On the Getwell Road side of the property, steel framing for retail and loft apartments are going up.
Developer Brian Hill said the first of the buildings going up should be done in Spring 2020.
Norton runs a giftshop across the street from the development and welcomes the traffic.
"We opened in 2000, and people come in… it's great publicity for our store and strip mall," Norton said.
Hill told FOX13 in the next week and a half they will start putting asphalt down back there.
Officials said 35 homes will be built in the first phase and some homes should be done in six months.
