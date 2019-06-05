Southaven robbery suspect wrecks out in Memphis, arrested after manhunt

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man was arrested and charged with robbery after wrecking a car while fleeing police in Memphis.
Memphis police told FOX13 Southaven officers chased a robbery suspect into Whitehaven.
Southaven police said the original robbery happened on the 7600 block of Airways Blvd.
Officers located the vehicle connected to the robbery and chased him. The suspect wrecked out at the corner of Holmes Rd and Stacey Rd. in Memphis. The suspect bailed out of the vehicle and ran from officers.
After a short manhunt, the suspect was located in Southaven and was arrested. Police identified him as Khamron Roberts, 20, from Memphis, Tenn.
Khamron is charged with armed robbery, misdemeanor fleeing and false information. Khamron is the only suspect involved in this incident.
FOX13 originally reported there were more suspects. But, police confirmed there was only one.
He was transported to the Desoto County Detention Center. This is still an ongoing investigation.
A Southaven cruiser was damaged in the chase, but no one was injured.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}