Southaven robbery suspects bail out of vehicle in Memphis after crash

The search is on for a robber after a crash in Whitehaven.
Memphis police told FOX13 Southaven officers chased robbery suspects into Whitehaven.
Those suspects wrecked on Gill road, just north of East Holmes.
Officers were able to arrest one of them. It is not clear how many were able to escape.
A Southaven cruiser was damaged in the chase, but no one was injured.
FOX13 has reached out to Southaven police for more information.
