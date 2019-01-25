0 Southaven's Silo Square development delayed significantly

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. - Silo Square and the much-anticipated development along Getwell Road is not making a lot of progress right now.

Crews said this is due to the weather.

Developer Brian Hill told FOX13 the weather has really slowed things down. A lot of people are still very excited about all the development that is coming, but first things have to dry up.

“When it’s not raining it’s freezing, and we can’t do anything when it’s freezing either,” Hill said.

Hill told FOX13 he should have had asphalt down by Thanksgiving. Instead, it will go down in March.

He said a Slim Chicken restaurant, a bank and two large buildings will go in off the square soon.

Summer Starbuck works across the street from where a Chick-fil-A is going in.

“I am really happy that it is happening because it is such a growing area. Chick-fil-A across from where I work. That’s easy,” Starbuck said.

The construction workers at the Chick-fil-A site said they are scheduled to open in March and are behind because of the rain.

Lori Moore is a hair stylist who works at a salon across the street from the development.

“Oh, we are excited about it like what it is going to bring to the community. The development of course the Chick-fil-A first thing,” Moore said.

Hill said depending on what the rain does from here, they are as many as four to six months behind.

