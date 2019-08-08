  • Southaven Walmart at center of deadly workplace shooting has reopened

    SOUTHAVEN, Miss - Last week, the Mid-South was shocked after two people were killed at the Southaven Walmart.

    Since the horrific event, Walmart has been closed for cleaning, mainly due to a fire inside the store. 

    Today, it is back open for business.

    Many workers from different locations across the Mid-South came together to help clean the store. They explained to FOX13 that they were helping their Walmart family.

     

