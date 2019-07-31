Southaven Walmart closed 'until further notice' following deadly shooting

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. - A Mid-South Walmart at the center of a tragic shooting is closed until further notice.
Yesterday, police flooded the parking lot of the Walmart in Southaven. Today, a cleaning crew is working inside the store and a large electric sign reads "Walmart closed until further notice."
FOX13 has reached out to Walmart to learn more information about when it could reopen.
Walmart officials released the following statement concerning the incident --
The entire Walmart family is heartbroken by the loss of two valued members of our team. We feel tragedies like this personally, and our hearts go out to the families of our two associates and the officer who was injured. We are relieved the suspect was apprehended, and we appreciate the quick response of the local authorities and our associates. We’ll continue to focus on assisting law enforcement in their investigation and on supporting our associates.
Background of the shooting
Southaven police arrived on the scene about three minutes after the call.
One employee was shot inside the store, another employee was shot outside the store. Both were killed. Families of the victims confirmed their identities as Brandon Gales and Anthony Brown.
A Southaven officer was also shot during the incident - but he is expected to be ok. The bulletproof vest he was wearing stopped the bullet.
