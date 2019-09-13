Southaven Walmart shooting suspect waives extradition

SOUTHAVEN, Miss - A Mississippi man accused of shooting two Walmart workers and a police officer won't fight extradition to face murder charges in his home state.
Martez Abram, 39, was arrested after police flooded the parking lot of the Southaven Walmart on July 30 after reports of the shooting.
Several court hearings for Abram have been delayed because of his hospitalization.
On September 13, 2019, Abram waived extradition.
FOX13 originally reported Abram was planning to fight extradition. It is not clear what caused the change.
The Associated Press contributed to this report
Background Information
One employee was shot inside the store, another employee was shot outside the store. Both were killed. Families of the victims confirmed their identities as Brandon Gales and Anthony Brown – both were fathers.
A Southaven officer was also shot during the incident, but he is expected to be ok. The bulletproof vest he was wearing stopped the bullet. He was released from the hospital Wednesday around 1:30 p.m. and is recovering at home.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}