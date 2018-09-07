0 Southern Heritage Classic 2018: What you need to know about parking, traffic, and more

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Tailgating has already begun for the 2018 Southern Heritage Classic.

And that means traffic in and around Midtown will not be pretty this weekend.

Gwendolyn Ward said her family started setting up outside the Liberty Bowl Stadium early Thursday morning.

“I’m from Memphis and I’ve been doing this for at least 20 years,” Ward said.

She knows all too well how hectic traffic can get come game day.

“The earlier the better,” Ward said. “It will probably be pretty hectic, so I’m always trying to get here early because the later you come the harder it is to find parking.”

Liberty Bowl parking lots will open 8 a.m. Saturday.

General parking can be accessed through gates 7 and 11.

Parking is limited. That’s why tailgaters like Donnie Lott said drivers should give themselves extra time as they head out the door.

“Anything after 12 o’clock, you have to be ready to be in traffic for two to three hours,” Lott said. “Especially on Saturday the main day.”

To help alleviate traffic, starting 3 p.m. on Saturday, there will be some alternate routes available.

