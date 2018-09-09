0 Southern Heritage Classic canceled, will not be rescheduled, officials say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - UPDATE 9/9 9:31 a.m.

The Southern Heritage Classic will not be rescheduled this year. The next game for TSU and JSU will be September 14, 2019, for the 30th annual Southern Heritage Classic.

UPDATE as of 9/8 9:40 p.m.: The Southern Heritage Classic has been cancelled due to weather. According to officials, the game may not be rescheduled.

We regret to inform you that inclement weather has forced us to cancel the game. We appreciate your support. Further details are forthcoming. pic.twitter.com/C2gfWX58uy — Southern Heritage Cl (@ClassicMemphis) September 9, 2018

Tailgating has already begun for the 2018 Southern Heritage Classic.

And that means traffic in and around Midtown will not be pretty this weekend.

Gwendolyn Ward said her family started setting up outside the Liberty Bowl Stadium early Thursday morning.

“I’m from Memphis and I’ve been doing this for at least 20 years,” Ward said.

She knows all too well how hectic traffic can get come game day.

“The earlier the better,” Ward said. “It will probably be pretty hectic, so I’m always trying to get here early because the later you come the harder it is to find parking.”

Liberty Bowl parking lots will open 8 a.m. Saturday.

General parking can be accessed through gates 7 and 11.

Parking is limited. That’s why tailgaters like Donnie Lott said drivers should give themselves extra time as they head out the door.

“Anything after 12 o’clock, you have to be ready to be in traffic for two to three hours,” Lott said. “Especially on Saturday the main day.”

To help alleviate traffic, starting 3 p.m. on Saturday, there will be some alternate routes available.

Hollywood Street will be one-way southbound between Union Avenue and Southern Avenue.

Drivers can also take Parkway as an alternate route.

ADA Parking can be accessed through gate 3 off South Hollywood Street.

MPD told FOX13 traffic will increase closer to game time, so try to leave early and pack your patience.

“Come on out here and join us,” Ward said. “It’s a whole party for everybody. Bring ‘em on down.”

Kick-off for the Classic is set for 6 p.m. Saturday at the Liberty Bowl.

Parking spaces are $20 cash only.

