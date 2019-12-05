0 Southwest Early College High School appeals board decision to close charter

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Southwest Early College High School is attempting to appeal the Shelby County School Board's decision to revoke its charter.

That decision was made Sept. 29.

Representatives from both sides voiced their opinions at the state school board meeting Wednesday.

One of the reasons SCS decided to close the charter was because Southwest Tennessee Community College planned on ending its partnership with the high school.

During Wednesday's meeting, Southwest Early High said they have a new agreement with Bethel University.

Still, parents weren't convinced things will be different.

"I was told then how things will be better and changed... things have not changed," said Iseashia Thomas.

Thomas' son used to attend the high school until she said she found out about all of its problems.

"I took them out after I found out there were no 11th grade teacher, no 11th grade classes," said Thomas.

During the hearing, SCS representatives went over the investigation that found more than half of SECHS teachers were unlicensed or were teaching without property certification.

It also found that the school wasn't providing the proper resources to special education students.

SECHS argued that the school board violated its charter agreement by failing to give them a warning about the violations and 60 days to make changes.

"If you have a problem with someone you should sit down and work it out that’s basic common sense it also happens to be a requirement between the school and school district," said attorney Tom Lee who represents SECHS.

Lee said the school entered into a new partnership with Bethel University for dual enrollment.

He also argued that all the teachers are licensed and that special education students are receiving services.

"This school is on point with teachers, special education programs but most of all in offering the fulfillment of its promise that kids can graduate both from high school and community college," said Lee.

But some parents aren't convinced.

"The lies have been told just put the paperwork together take their statements put them side by side and you'll see," said Thomas.

The state board of education will make its decision Jan. 6.

The executive director will issue their recommendation earlier that week.

