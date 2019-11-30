  • Southwest Memphis barricade ends peacefully, police say

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Police responded to the scene of a "domestic disturbance" in Southwest Memphis Friday afternoon. 

    The barricade ended peacefully and the suspect is in custody. 

    "They were able to do what they're trained to do. They were able to talk the gentleman into peacefully surrendering. You know so tonight we're able to celebrate the fact that the training of our crisis negotiators paid off," said Louis C. Brownlee with the Memphis Police Department. 

    A mother asked police to go with her to pick up her 11-month-old child from the child's father.

    When the woman and police showed up, the man barricaded himself and the child inside the house, according to police.

