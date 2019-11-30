Southwest Memphis barricade ends peacefully, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Police responded to the scene of a "domestic disturbance" in Southwest Memphis Friday afternoon.
The barricade ended peacefully and the suspect is in custody.
"They were able to do what they're trained to do. They were able to talk the gentleman into peacefully surrendering. You know so tonight we're able to celebrate the fact that the training of our crisis negotiators paid off," said Louis C. Brownlee with the Memphis Police Department.
BARRICADE UPDATE: MPD spokesman @loubrownlee attributes peaceful ending to officer training. Says the suspect is in MPD custody and booking information will be released tonight detailing charges. pic.twitter.com/mjsuPEs18K— Amicia (@AmiciaRamsey) November 30, 2019
A mother asked police to go with her to pick up her 11-month-old child from the child's father.
When the woman and police showed up, the man barricaded himself and the child inside the house, according to police.
Officers on the scene of a domestic disturbance at 3705 Masterson.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) November 29, 2019
The complainant requested police to accompany her to this location to pick up her 11 month from the child's father.
The subject barricaded himself inside. This is an ongoing investigation.
