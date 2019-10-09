0 Southwest Tennessee Culinary students cook for the homeless

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Wednesday morning, culinary students from the Southwest Tennessee Culinary Program stepped out of the classroom and into the kitchen at the Ozanam Center.

The students prepared a nice hot meal for those who are either homeless or looking for their next meal. Chef Steven Leake is also the director of the culinary program at Southwest Tennessee Community College.

He told FOX13 it's important for him to teach his students to be humble and to give back whenever they can.

"We're blessed to have a roof over our heads and food to eat every day. Have our family's health and strength. These are individuals who don't have that kind of support," said Leake.

Leake makes sure his students do at least two to three service projects a semester. Mari Selby is in her third semester as a culinary student.

Selby told FOX13 she gets a lot of excitement seeing people eating a meal she helped to prepare.

"I love doing this. Giving back to the community, knowing that people are eating something nutritious and not just whatever they can find anywhere, it makes me happy," said Selby.

Leake and his students will be back at the Ozanam Center on Thursday to cook another meal.

They will be serving food from 9:30 a.m. until 1:00 p.m.

