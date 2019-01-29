Southwind High School teacher removed from classroom for 'inappropriate comments'

A Southwind High teacher has been placed on leave after making 'inappropriate comments,' according to Shelby County Schools.
We received a copy of the voice recording sent to parents yesterday.
The principal said the teacher was also let go because they didn't follow proper procedure when it comes to reporting incidents.
The school said authorities have been notified and an investigation is underway.
FOX13 received a statement from Shelby County Schools which read,
"A teacher has been placed on administrative leave due to allegations of making inappropriate comments and failing to follow proper incident reporting procedures. The District has informed all appropriate authorities so the matter can be fully investigated.
