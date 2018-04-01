0 Special prayer service held Easter Sunday inside Oak Court Mall for City of Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - On this Easter Sunday prayers for the city filled a Memphis mall. It's not where many would expect to find a makeshift church, but that's where a little over a dozen gathered.

With hands lifted and heads bowed, blessings went up.

"We thank you because You're good, You're awesome," one woman prayed.

Sunday morning inside Oak Court Mall, along Poplar Avenue, there were no window-shoppers instead worshippers.

"I pray God we come together this morning, that it will not stop here," a man said during prayer.

Those from all walks of life stood and prayed united for one cause.

"To pray for peace, and for forgiveness and love in this city," Civil Rights Activist, Rev. Dr. Harold Middlebrook said.

As Memphis prepares to commemorate the 50th anniversary, since Dr. Martin Luther King Jr was assassinated, the service was being held. Dr. Middlebrook is a Memphis native who met with Dr. King moments before a single bullet forever silenced the Civil Rights Activist in 1968, but Dr. Kings's push for change Middlebrook said continues on.

"To remember what the struggle was all about; to remember how we got where we are; but to be challenged to remember that the struggle and the fight is not over," Dr. Middlebrook said.

In fact, Dr. Middlebrook said the nation is getting renewed energy as young people are taking a stand.

"I believe that the Scripture says, 'old man for counsel, young man for war," Dr. Middlebrook said.

It was last weekend when student-led marches happened across the nation including in Memphis, to end gun violence.

"I'm delighted that I have lived long enough to see young people standing up anew," Dr. Middlebrook said. "Speaking out and saying change must happen."

The worshippers say, there's a strong belief prayer will change things.

