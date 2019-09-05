Spectra Laboratories announcing new Southaven location, creating 300+ jobs

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Hundreds of new jobs are coming to the Mid-South.
Spectra Laboratories broke grounds on a 200,000-square-foot laboratory in Southaven today.
The project is expected to create more than 300 jobs over the next three years.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
"The state of Mississippi is proud to partner with Spectra Laboratories as the company brings significant new job opportunities to DeSoto County," Gov. Phil Bryant said.
"The health care industry is a prominent economic driver in our state, and Spectra Laboratories and its employees will positively impact the North Mississippi region and further strengthen our foothold in this important sector for years to come."
Spectra Laboratories is a subsidiary of Fresenius Medical Care. CEO Rice Powell said they are excited about the new facility.
“Our patients depend on timely and accurate lab results to manage kidney failure with life-sustaining dialysis treatments. We feel that Mississippi understands our mission and will help us deliver the reliability and personal service required to ensure we are providing the best care for our patients,” Powell said.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}