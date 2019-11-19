Speed enforcement cameras expected to go live in 15 school zones across Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Slow down drivers! The City of Memphis has installed speed enforcement cameras in multiple school zones across the area.
The cameras have been posted near 15 schools in the city to get drivers to slow down - or get slapped with a citation. City officials anticipate the cameras to go live Nov. 19.
Officials said cameras will use an automated traffic enforcement program to aid enforcement by Memphis police officers.
Cameras were installed at intersections or mid-block at school zones and S curves, according to the City of Memphis.
The cameras will be active 45 minutes before schools are open, 15 minutes after the first period of class, and 45 minutes after schools are closed.
Here are the locations for each camera:
- Union Ave - Rembert to Morrison School Zone
- Whitney Ave - Mountain Terrace to Wingate School Zone
- Tillman St - McAdoo to Tillman Cove School Zone
- Kirby Pkwy - Raines Rd to Birchwalk School Zone
- Stratford Rd - Bowen to Marcel School Zone
- East Holmes Rd - Tulane to Elvis Presley Blvd School Zone
- Perkins Rd - Wooddale to Scottsdale School Zone and Reverse Curve
- North White Station Rd - Normandy to Heatherway School Zone
- Getwell Rd - Mallory to Elliston School Zone
- New Allen Rd - Hawkins Mill Rd to Prince of Peace Church Reverse Curve
- Tchulahoma Rd - Shannon Circle to 400 ft South of Christine Reverse Curve
- McLean Rd - Forrest to Faxon School Zone
- Quince Rd - Sulgrave to Solway School Zone
- Perkins Rd - 100 ft South of Chip to 100 ft North of Perkins Cove Reverse Curve
- Knight Arnold Rd - 600 ft East of Mendenhall to 200 ft East of Spencer Reverse Curve
FOX13 warned you about the speed enforcement cameras last month.
An open records request revealed MPD ticked nearly 1,200 drivers for speeding in a school zone in 2017. The number of tickets dropped to 579 in 2018.
We've learned the speed enforcement citation will probably be a $50 fine.
For more information on speed enforcement cameras in school zones, click here.
