0 Speed enforcement cameras operating in 15 school zones across Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Slow down drivers! The City of Memphis has installed speed enforcement cameras in multiple school zones across the area.

The cameras have been posted near 15 schools in the city to get drivers to slow down - or get slapped with a citation. The cameras started working Tuesday, but the $50 citations won't start being issued until next month.

Officials said cameras will use an automated traffic enforcement program to aid Memphis police officers.

Cameras were installed at intersections or mid-block at school zones and S curves, according to the City of Memphis.

If a driver breaks the 20-mile per hour speed limit when school is starting or ending, the device will take a picture of the vehicle's license plate and send a citation.

The cameras will be active 45 minutes before schools are open, 15 minutes after the first period of class, and 45 minutes after schools are closed.

Here are the locations for each camera:

Union Ave - Rembert to Morrison School Zone

Whitney Ave - Mountain Terrace to Wingate School Zone

Tillman St - McAdoo to Tillman Cove School Zone

Kirby Pkwy - Raines Rd to Birchwalk School Zone

Stratford Rd - Bowen to Marcel School Zone

East Holmes Rd - Tulane to Elvis Presley Blvd School Zone

Perkins Rd - Wooddale to Scottsdale School Zone and Reverse Curve

North White Station Rd - Normandy to Heatherway School Zone

Getwell Rd - Mallory to Elliston School Zone

New Allen Rd - Hawkins Mill Rd to Prince of Peace Church Reverse Curve

Tchulahoma Rd - Shannon Circle to 400 ft South of Christine Reverse Curve

McLean Rd - Forrest to Faxon School Zone

Quince Rd - Sulgrave to Solway School Zone

Perkins Rd - 100 ft South of Chip to 100 ft North of Perkins Cove Reverse Curve

Knight Arnold Rd - 600 ft East of Mendenhall to 200 ft East of Spencer Reverse Curve

FOX13 warned you about the speed enforcement cameras last month.

An open records request revealed MPD ticked nearly 1,200 drivers for speeding in a school zone in 2017. The number of tickets dropped to 579 in 2018.

We've learned the speed enforcement citation will probably be a $50 fine.

The mayor’s office said if these cameras are effective, it will contract for more.

Parents like Jermar Wilkins said speeders put their children in danger.

"If it works, and they see children are not being hit by cars, traffic moving slower, kids moving to and from safely. I think anything that will create a safe haven for anyone, I think it needs to affected everywhere," Wilkins said.

