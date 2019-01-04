The official report on the bus crash carrying a youth football team from Memphis has been released.
According to the detailed report, the driver, Eula Jarret, was not driving the correct speed for the conditions, and the driver was 'inattentive, careless, negligent, or erratic behavior.'
Jarret, "applied her brakes in an attempt to slow but was unable to do so before leaving the roadway on the left side. After leaving the roadway, the bus continued in a northeasterly direction through the grassy shoulder and struck a drainage ditch," the report said.
The bus, which was owned by Flannigan Tours, was carrying members of the Orange Mound Youth Association's all-star football team. One of the players, Kameron Johnson, 9, died in the crash.
Forty-five other passengers were injured.
Other key details provided in the report were:
- A traffic sign was hit during the crash.
- The vehicle had no defects at the time of the crash.
- There were also normal conditions at the time of the crash.
