0 St. Jude Children's Hospital will offer master's program to health professionals

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - In July, a master’s program will be offered for health professionals around the world who want to learn more about treating childhood cancer at St. Jude Children’s Hospital.

The Master of Science in Global Child Health is offered by St. Jude’s Department of Global Pediatric Medicine and the Graduate School of Biomedical Sciences.

The online class allows students from around the world to visit the campus.

If accepted, students would be offered a scholarship that covers the program, travel expenses and a laptop.

The two-year program will help health care professionals world-wide, giving them more information on how to help kids fighting cancer.

“This program is going to reach children who don’t even make it to St. Jude,” said Dr. Shaloo Puri.

Dr. Puri is the Assistant Dean of St Jude Children’s research hospital Graduate school of Biomedical Sciences and will be overseeing the program.

She said the course is not just for doctors and nurses but for other health care professionals as well.

“It could be someone managing a team or directing a program or working in a hospital as a radiologist or technologist,” said Dr. Puri.

The program aims to create a strong workforce in different parts of the country and will establish connections to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

“The idea of this program is to find those children who don’t have access to the right kind of healthcare and create this group or workforce,” said Dr. Puri.

The course is offered online but students who are accepted have opportunities to travel to Memphis.

“We will also design workshops for leadership and management when they are here and give them real world kind of experience,” said Dr. Puri.

Students will write a master’s thesis with a project proposal for a child health issue and the proposal could be funded by the department of global pediatric medicine after they graduate.

