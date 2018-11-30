St. Jude Marathon has a big economic impact on Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The St. Jude marathon is expected to boost the Memphis economy.
Last year, the weekend had a $30 million economic impact.
Robert Vazzola is from Texas, he said this is his second year to run the marathon.
“Well, last year we came in kind of late on Friday, ran the marathon on Saturday, then left pretty early on Sunday because we were tired,” he said.
“So, this year we came out early and we’ve been able to go down to the local barbeque places, check out the civil rights museum.”
The marathon is the largest single-day fundraising event for St. Jude.
“Being able to come to a different place like Memphis makes it a little more fun, obviously to have the experience to see the local sights,” Vazzola said.
“But, also just seeing the kids along the route here, it’s a different experience than you get anywhere else.”
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}