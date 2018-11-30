St. Jude Memphis Marathon: Start times, course map, and road closures

The St. Jude Memphis Marathon Weekend times have been changed due to possible inclement weather.
The races, which are being run on Saturday, December 1, have been delayed by half an hour. The new start times are as follows:
5K/10K will begin at 7:30 a.m.
Half/full marathon will begin at 8:30 a.m.
Thousands of runners and more than 40,000 spectators will line the streets of Memphis for the races. This year, runners will hit the pavement on a new route, which is causing closures throughout downtown.
Starting at 10 p.m. on Friday, there will be complete closures along B.B. King Boulevard and Union Avenue.
B.B. King Boulevard will be closed from MLK Jr Ave to Madison Ave.
Union Ave will be closed from 4th St to B.B. King Boulevard.
Saturday morning, there will be dozens of closures in parts of downtown.
Beginning at 7 a.m. there will be multiple closures along Danny Thomas Boulevard – from GE Patterson to North Parkway.
Parts of Jackson Ave, Front Street, and Poplar Avenue will also be blocked off – and many of the state streets will be closed.
CLICK HERE FOR A FULL LIST OF CLOSURES.
