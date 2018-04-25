St. Jude named health non-profit of the year for 5th time in a row

St. Jude is receiving national recognition for its non-profit work.
For the fifth year in a row, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital has been named the Health Non-Profit Brand of the Year based on the 2018 Harris Poll EquiTrend® Equity Score.
In a news release St. Jude said in part,
"Achieving this recognition is a testimony to the love and deep support from our millions of donors and supporters for our lifesaving mission: Finding cures. Saving children®," said Richard Shadyac Jr., President and CEO of ALSAC, the fundraising and awareness organization for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. "I want to thank all of the team members at St. Jude, ALSAC and our volunteers for the care and dedication they show on behalf of the patients and families of St. Jude every single day. I hope they see this recognition as a reminder of the importance of their dedication toward achieving our founder's dream that 'no child die in the dawn of life.'"
Click here for the full release
