St. Jude patient attends prom, wins special honor

A St. Jude patient will have a night to remember after attending prom at Marion High School in Arkansas.
#PROM18 was a hit! pic.twitter.com/UPzdZmAhyH— MarionSchoolDistrict (@MSD_Patriots) April 23, 2018
Abi Blankenship is a 10-year-old girl with leukemia who is being treated at St. Jude.
Ales Dostal made her dream come true by asking her to his high school prom.
She was crowned prom princess.
To read more about her incredible night, read the full report by Patriot Expressions.
Prom was this past Saturday, and a special princess was crowned! Check out reporter Lauren Miller's story. https://t.co/2OuB7PiNgn— Patriot Expressions (@MHSNews15) April 23, 2018
