  • St. Jude patient attends prom, wins special honor

    Updated:

    A St. Jude patient will have a night to remember after attending prom at Marion High School in Arkansas. 

    Trending stories:

    Abi Blankenship is a 10-year-old girl with leukemia who is being treated at St. Jude. 

    Ales Dostal made her dream come true by asking her to his high school prom. 

    She was crowned prom princess. 

    To read more about her incredible night, read the full report by Patriot Expressions. 

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    St. Jude patient attends prom, wins special honor