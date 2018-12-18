St. Jude raises minimum wage to $15 an hour

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Hundreds of employees at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital recently got a pay raise.
Last month, the hospital increased its minimum wage to $15 an hour.
The move directly impacted nearly 700 employees in six departments, who are now making a living wage.
Some of those workers were only making about $7.75 an hour.
Hospital staff regularly are reviewed in terms of pay to make sure the hospital can attract and retain the employees they want.
Hospital officials said the main goal of the increase was to “better align our belief that all positions on this campus are critical to delivering on our mission.”
The pay hike keeps pace with a national movement on minimum salaries.
The full statement released by Dana Bottenfield, Vice President of Human Resources is below:
“We regularly review pay to help ensure we can attract and retain the best employees. Our main goal with this increase was to better align our belief that all positions on this campus are critical to delivering on our mission. Over the past two years, we have closely examined the best financial model to raise regular, full-time and part-time employee wages to $15 per hour. We made this change because it’s the right thing to do for our people.”
