Stab victim taken to South Memphis fire house

    By: Courtney Mickens

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police responded to a critical stabbing around 11:40 Saturday night.

    Officers responded to the MFD fire house in the 100 block of South Parkway in South Memphis.

    One man was found stabbed on the scene. Investigators said he was stabbed near Swift St. and West Person Avenue, according to MPD.

    Police told FOX13 the victim was taken to Regional One in critical condition.

    This is an ongoing investigation.

    If you have any information regarding this case, please call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH. 

