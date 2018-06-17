Stab victim taken to South Memphis fire house

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police responded to a critical stabbing around 11:40 Saturday night.
Officers responded to the MFD fire house in the 100 block of South Parkway in South Memphis.
One man was found stabbed on the scene. Investigators said he was stabbed near Swift St. and West Person Avenue, according to MPD.
Police told FOX13 the victim was taken to Regional One in critical condition.
This is an ongoing investigation.
If you have any information regarding this case, please call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.
11:40 p.m., officers responded to the MFD fire house @148 South Parkway. One male was located with a stab wound. The victim was xported in critical condition to ROH. The incident reportedly occurred at Swift and W. Person. This is an ongoing investigation.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) June 17, 2018
