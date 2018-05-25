"Stackz Squad" gang member sentenced for 41 months in Federal Prison

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A member of the “Stackz Squad” street gang has been sentenced to 41 months in federal prison for being a drug user in possession of firearms.
On May 27, 2017, detectives with the Multi-Agency Gang Unit were on patrol during the funeral of a known gang member at a church in Raleigh. While at the scene, detectives observed a silver Toyota Camry enter the church parking lot in which Jamal Bowens and Lee Hope were passengers. Detectives then approached the vehicle and observed a marijuana cigar and a Rossi .357 revolver on the floorboard under Bowen’s feet. Upon search of Hope’s person, a stolen Smith and Wesson .40 caliber pistol was recovered from the front of his pants.
The Smith and Wesson pistol was reported stolen out of Mississippi. A video posted on social media showed Hope in possession of both firearms earlier that day.
U.S. Attorney D. Michael Dunavant told FOX13 it's important to remove firearms from dangerous people.
"Now more than ever, it is crucial that we remove firearms from dangerous and prohibited people, and remove violent and unstable offenders with firearms from our communities. This conviction and sentence demonstrates our commitment to use all of the laws provided by Congress to target and incapacitate violent gang members with guns. We are Fed Up with gun crime in Memphis, and we are doing something about it.”
