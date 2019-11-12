0 Staff on standby to address any weather-related power outages, MLGW says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - MLGW has staff on standby to address any power outages caused by Monday’s night’s wintry precipitation.

As of 7:30 p.m., around 700 customers were without power.

At one point Monday evening, the utility company reported nearly two thousand customers without power.

Drivers treated the intersection of East Parkway and Central as a four-way stop because the traffic light went out.

The MLGW power outage map showed that area without electricity at 5:30 p.m. leaving hundreds of customers without electricity.

One of the customers left in the dark was DeeO's Seafood restaurant which just opened last week.

The business's sign was off, but the manager told FOX13 the eatery was open.

Alphonso Johnson told FOX13, “About 4:30 the lights went out and I thought ‘oh my God’."

Johnson said he had to cancel at least three parties and this DeeO's location just opened last week.

"We are going to lose a lot of product and business for today,” Johnson said.

FOX13 asked how hard it will be for the business to make that up. “It is probably going to be pretty hard," he said.

Before the power went out, FOX13 emailed MLGW to ask about its plans in case of widespread power outages.

The utility company wrote:

MLGW has staff on standby to address possible damage from anticipated storms. If a storm hits Memphis/Shelby County, troubleshooters will be deployed to assessed damaged. After the assessment, the appropriate staff/crews will immediately begin repairs and restoration efforts. The extreme winter temperature policy: customers will not be disconnected if the temperate is below freezing.

Johnson told FOX13, “It is just weather, so I cannot blame nobody for it. Things just happen."

Words of understanding from a small business owner who may lose thousands of dollars in business, lost wages, and product.

Johnson said he is trying to be optimistic and hopes the power is restored sometime Monday.



