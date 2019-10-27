Starting the week off mostly cloudy on Monday with highs in the upper 60s

- MEMPHIS, Tenn. -
- Tonight will be mostly cloudy with overnight lows in the 50s
- Patchy fog is possible early Monday mornings
- We’ll keep things mostly cloudy on Monday with highs in the upper 60s
- Rain arrives by late Tuesday and sticks around through Wednesday
- Rain starts to exit on Thursday afternoon with temps dropping
- Near freezing conditions expected by Friday morning
- Morning lows in the 30s and highs in the 50s this weekend
