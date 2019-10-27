  • Starting the week off mostly cloudy on Monday with highs in the upper 60s

      MEMPHIS, Tenn. -
    • Tonight will be mostly cloudy with overnight lows in the 50s
    • Patchy fog is possible early Monday mornings
    • We’ll keep things mostly cloudy on Monday with highs in the upper 60s
    • Rain arrives by late Tuesday and sticks around through Wednesday
    • Rain starts to exit on Thursday afternoon with temps dropping
    • Near freezing conditions expected by Friday morning
    • Morning lows in the 30s and highs in the 50s this weekend
       

