State lawmakers proposing new governing body to oversee charter schools

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A subcommittee in Nashville passed a proposal to start a new state governing body to oversee charter schools.
The House Education Committee heard the proposal that would allow the state to oversee all charter schools on Wednesday.
A state commission to oversee Tennessee’s 116 current and future charter schools is possibly in the works. On Wednesday the proposal passed through the House Education Committee before going to the senate.
The bill would allow a nine-member state commission appointed by the governor to govern the schools.
Education professional Eric Dunn said this bill raises local concern.
"My question is what is the Shelby County School Board going to do? What kind of say so are they going to have being that the schools are still in Shelby County?” Dunn said.
The bill is supported by State Senator Brian Kelsey of Germantown, State Senator Ramesh Akbari, and State Representative Mark White of Memphis.
State leaders said the move hopefully will produce more high-quality charter schools.
"All charter schools don't have all licensed teachers,” Dunn said.
Dunn said if this proposal becomes a reality, teachers and students of Shelby County Schools have a lot worry about.
"If this bill does pass what is going to happen is it's going to pull public education system, it's going to pull it down,” Dunn said.
This proposal is scheduled to be cleared by the state senate Monday.
