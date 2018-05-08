0 State needs new system to track attorney case load

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The State of Tennessee admits they do not know if prosecutors and public defenders are being overworked.

A new memo by the State Comptroller shows the system the state set up to figure that out, is so out of date, it can’t be used anymore.

By law, Tennessee has to keep track of how under or overworked prosecutors and public defenders are.

“Measuring simply convictions or measuring simply cases closed tells us very little,” said former Shelby County Public Defender Josh Spickler.

The memo, put out this week, said the system the state created 20 years ago no longer appears to accurately show the number of attorneys needed.

“It's important to be able to measure to get to the truth and we're just not doing it,” Spickler said.

Case weighed studies, try to quantify that, and are put out every year. The Comptroller said the system is so out of date it is now questioning the tweaks the state made to the reporting system all the way back in 2007.

Spickler added, “across this state we are spending billions of dollars on a criminal justice system that we have no idea how well it works.”

Spickler explained when he was a public defender, it was common to have 30 cases a day. He said, decisions for clients would sometimes be made in minutes adding, “the pressure on you to be able to do something to help is immense and the time frame with which you have to do that in is tiny.”

The Comptroller wants new figures and a new system by October of this year.

