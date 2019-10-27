  • State of emergency issued for West Tennessee County

    By: Alexa Armstrong

    MCNAIRY, Co. - According the McNairy Co. Sheriff's Office Facebook, Mayor Larry Smith has declared a State of Emergency in McNairy Co. 

    FOX13 is working to learn more about the extent of the damage. 

    Less than 9 months ago, McNairy suffered significant damage from flooding.

