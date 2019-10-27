State of emergency issued for West Tennessee County

MCNAIRY, Co. - According the McNairy Co. Sheriff's Office Facebook, Mayor Larry Smith has declared a State of Emergency in McNairy Co.
FOX13 is working to learn more about the extent of the damage.
Less than 9 months ago, McNairy suffered significant damage from flooding.
