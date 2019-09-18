0 State of the art automotive technology school opens in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A new school geared toward students who want a career in automotive technology opened Wednesday.

Moore Tech has developed a brand-new, state of the art, technician school where students will learn all the tools needed to secure a full-time career.

The technical school is located at 2785 S. Mendenhall Rd. in Memphis, Tennessee.

Classrooms geared with the latest technology will allow students to grasp the knowledge needed to be an automotive technician in the future.

Nathan Moreno is a Moore Tech student, he told FOX13 the new school is "Pretty amazing really because in high school I already worked for a dealer, but as a porter."

The opportunity for a career can be earned at the brand-new Moore Tech auto technician facility.

Also, students can graduate debt-free.

Moreno is one of 40 students currently enrolled in the school.

"I feel really grateful for doing the career I wanted to do at a really young age, and this will only help me get there faster," Moreno said.

If you're already in school, Moore Tech is offering duel enrollment to students at Overton High.

The Greater Memphis Auto Dealership Association invested $4 million into the facility.

After graduation, students will be eligible for technician jobs at more than 20 car dealerships.

The school's goal is to expand the number of students to more than 200.

