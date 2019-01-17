0 State police investigating after police chase ends in deadly shooting in West Memphis

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. - Arkansas state police are investigating a deadly officer-involved shooting that started as a police chase.

Police have not specified where the chase started, but it ended in a West Memphis neighborhood.

People living on North 18th Street near McAuley Drive told FOX13 they saw the whole thing. Although, they were convinced it didn’t start in their neighborhood.

“Three of them were chasing the car this way. Three came up 18th Street to block them off, and that’s when the guy hit the officer. He went flying. The other officer hollered. Then, they shot him,” said one resident who didn’t want to be identified.

West Memphis police said officers tried to pull over a car around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, but it would not stop.

That vehicle ended up hitting several police cars and running over a West Memphis police officer.

That is when police said the other officers shot and killed the two people in that car – a man and a woman.

The West Memphis Police Department’s pursuit policy says that all officers involved must continually question whether the seriousness of the crime justifies continuing the pursuit.

However, police have not yet specified why they were chasing the car in the first place.

The pursuit policy says a pursuit should be terminated if the officer or supervising officer believes the danger to the public “outweighs the need for immediate apprehension of the suspect.”

