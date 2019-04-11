State police investigating officer-involved shooting in Arkansas

HELENA-WEST HELENA, Arkansas - Arkansas State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in the Mid-South
The Mayor of Helena-West Helena said the shooting happened off Caney Smith Creek off Springdale Road.
The suspect who was shot is at Regional One. The officer was unharmed. The condition of the suspect has not been released
The Arkansas State Police were called and the scene was taped off and is under investigation.
"This is standard procedure for all police-involved shootings. Reportedly, the man who was shot was brandishing a gun and threatening. The State Police will complete an investigation and report accordingly," Kevin Smith, the Mayor of Helena West-Helena said.
