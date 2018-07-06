State Representative Ron Lollar passes away

A Shelby County representative has died.
Rep. Ron Lollar passed away on Friday. He represented District 99.
Multiple people from the Tennessee State Capital reached out to FOX13 to inform us of the tragic news.
Lollar was born on August 13, 1948 in Jackson, Tennessee. He attended Austin Peay State University and Jackson State Community College.
He leaves behind a wife and three children.
FOX13 is working to learn more information about how he died.
