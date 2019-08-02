0 State representative wants Tennessee to start tracking workplace violence

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Currently, Tennessee doesn't track stats on violence and bullying in the workplace.

One state lawmaker wants to change that.

State representative Antonio Parkinson wants the state to begin tracking workplace violence.

FOX13 found three workplace shootings in the past year in the Memphis region -- two in Memphis and one in Collierville.

In May, a former police officer and delivery truck driver allegedly shot and killed the store manager at American Freight Furniture.

In December, the owner of Third Tire Shop in Memphis was killed by an employee. A former employee of IPS Corporation reportedly shot and killed another employee in September.

"Those situations like that will be reported and tracked," said Parkinson of his proposal.

But it would not only be shootings at workplaces tracked, Parkinson (D-Memphis) said, but also incidents unknown to the public at large.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

Parkinson said this session, he'll propose a bill that would ask businesses to report all incidents of violence to the state and state legislature.

"When you put people in situations where they feel like they're being mistreated, and this is their livelihood, this is their only means of keeping a roof over their children's head or keeping food on the table, you are kind of backing them in a corner," Parkinson said.

Parkinson also wants the state to track the origin of where issues of violence stemmed from, like potential bullying at work.

Workplace bullying numbers vary countrywide with different research listing percentages of workers experiencing bullying at work.

Parkinson wants an accurate count in Tennessee.

"We need our people, our human capital to be productive without feeling like they're coming into a hostile environment," said Parkinson.

In April, Gov. Bill Lee signed an extension to the state's Healthy Workplace Act that would make private businesses immune to lawsuits if the businesses adopt anti-bullying policies and procedures.

The State of Tennessee adopted the language back in 2014.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.