WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. - An Arkansas daycare has been shut down by the state. The decision comes one day after an 8-month-old was left inside the locked building after workers had gone home.
The child’s parents arrived at Primary Learning Center in West Memphis around 4:15 p.m. The doors were locked, employees were gone, but the baby was still inside.
Daycare staff was called and arrived just before police were about to force entry into the business. The 8-month-old was reunited with his parents just before 5 p.m.
The daycare owners – Alice McClure, 61, and Ronald McClure, 63 -- were charged with child endangerment.
Friday, the Arkansas Department of Human Services issues an order of emergency revocation to take away the daycare’s license. The filing was based on the events of that unfolded the day before.
The letter read in part:
This action is being taken due to your failure as Owner and Director of Primary Learning Academy to ensure that children in care at your facility are safe and adequately cared for. Yesterday, Thursday, September 6, 2018, an infant in your care was left unattended in your facility when you left the facility at the end of the day. This action on your part placed the life of a child at risk and violates the following licensing requirements.
The daycare, if it chooses to, can appeal within 10 calendar days of the notice.
