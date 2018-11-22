State troopers out in full force on Mississippi roads for holiday weekend

If you plan on driving through Mississippi this weekend to see family or go shopping, watch the lead foot.
FOX13 has learned Mississippi state troopers have more manpower this season.
They’ve got a brand-new class of troopers on the road and these guys have proven they are not playing.
Numbers we found show this past Labor Day MHP Troopers wrote 2.5 times as many citations as they did the previous Labor Day, up from about 4,000 tickets statewide to about 10,000.
MHP said that every single trooper available will be on the roadway through Sunday, checking for drunk drivers and seatbelt violations.
There are 57 new troopers out there adding to your chances of getting stopped.
MHP told FOX13 that over the five-day Thanksgiving Enforcement period in 2017, there were five fatalities on Mississippi highways and interstates.
That is the highest it has been in years. They want to cut those numbers.
MHP said their saturation period runs through midnight Sunday. They expect heavy traffic.
