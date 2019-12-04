Stax Music Academy to be honored by Ellen DeGeneres

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Stax Music Academy is holding a massive celebration for its 20th anniversary in 2020.
The months-long occasion will include special events, expanded and new programming, new fundraising efforts, and other activities.
"All of this is to celebrate the academy being the only music institute in the world teaching the timeless music of Stax Records and the Memphis Sound to thousands of young people for nearly two decades and helping them carry that music around the world to places like Italy, Australia, Germany, France, England, New York City, and Washington, D.C.," the news release said.
Among the announcements made were that the Stax Music Academy will be featured on NBC's Ellen's Greatest Night of Giveaways, a three-night special during which Ellen DeGeneres and numerous celebrities will be surprising people with life-changing gifts. Celebrities will include Michelle Obama, Jennifer Aniston, Justin Timberlake, Robert Downey Jr., Melissa McCarthy, Michael B. Jordan, Jason Momoa, Christy Teigen, and many others.
The special runs December 10, 11, and 12 at 8 p.m.
The Stax Music Academy episode will air on the final night as the finale to the special.
