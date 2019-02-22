Steady rainfall, potential flooding forecast for Mid-South

- A Flash Flood Watch is in effect now until 6 p.m. Saturday
- Rain will continue through Saturday evening
- Low lying areas need to be watched closely for flooding potential
- A cold front moving through on Saturday will bring a risk for severe weather
- Showers and storms will give way Saturday evening to clearing skies and cooler temps
- Sunday will showcase clearing skies and cooler conditions
- Watch the video above for your Thursday weathercast.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- 'I just prayed.' Memphis brothers describe horrific bus crash involving OMYA football team
- Memphis music artist starts petition to change name of Main Street to ‘Mane Street’
- 2 day care workers accused of sexually assaulting multiple children
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}