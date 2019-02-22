  • Steady rainfall, potential flooding forecast for Mid-South

    Updated:
    • A Flash Flood Watch is in effect now until 6 p.m. Saturday
    • Rain will continue through Saturday evening
    • Low lying areas need to be watched closely for flooding potential
    • A cold front moving through on Saturday will bring a risk for severe weather
    • Showers and storms will give way Saturday evening to clearing skies and cooler temps
    • Sunday will showcase clearing skies and cooler conditions
