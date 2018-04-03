Still Marching On: 50th anniversary of Dr. Martin Luther King,Jr.'s assassination

On April 4, 1968, a gunshot in Memphis, Tennessee changed the world forever.
It has been 50 years since Dr. Martin Luther, Jr. was killed on the balcony of the Loraine Motel. An assassin silenced the voice that had energized America’s civil right movement and challenged our nation to live up to its highest ideals.
To mark this important anniversary, FOX13 is producing special coverage.
Coverage will feature in-depth stories, interviews with witnesses to history, extensive archive of photos, audio and video – as we focus on the life of Dr. King and his dream for equality.
Join our LIVE coverage beginning at 4:30 a.m. on Good Morning Memphis.
MLK50 PHOTOS, VIDEOS, STORIES AND MORE
It began with the airing of vignettes that documented events surrounding the sanitation workers strike, leading to Dr. King’s visits to Memphis.
TIMELINE: The events leading up to the death of Martin Luther King, Jr.
It will culminate with the 50th anniversary of his death on April 4.
FOX13 will reach back into our archives to put today’s audience in touch with a volatile, yet vastly important, time in our nation’s history.
WATCH: Anchor Tom Gerald reports the assassination of MLK
On April 4, FOX13 will bring viewers live reports from Memphis, Atlanta, and across Alabama as thousands are expected to honor the life and legacy of Dr. King.
Our extensive archives include rare videos, photos and reports on both Dr. King and the civil rights movement, which will take viewers back to that fateful day.
LOOK: Footage from Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.'s wake and funeral
At 6:01 p.m., the moment Dr. King was shot, church bells across the nation and here in Memphis will ring 39 times for his 39 years of life.
Join us from 4:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. as we honor the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.
