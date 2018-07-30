Stolen guns, drugs, and cash seized during raid at Memphis grandma's home, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Memphis grandma was arrested and placed in jail after they found drugs, cash and much more at her home, police said.
According to court records, police executed a search warrant on the 70 block of E Rollins on July 26.
When police arrived on the scene, three adults and two children were at the home.
Officers found almost 20 bags of marijuana, stolen guns, ammo, crack cocaine, and thousands of dollars of cash inside the home and inside Melissa Smith's purse.
Smith waived her Miranda rights and told police that all the narcotics and money in the home were her's.
She also told police that the children were her grandchildren and she was babysitting. One of the children's mother came and picked them up from the scene, police said.
In total, police said more than 300 grams of marijuana and 10 Hydrocodone pills were seized during the raid.
Smith is charged with multiple drug-related charges including possessing a controlled substance with intent to sell.
