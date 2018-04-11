Stolen road signs lead to dangerous conditions for emergency crews

PANOLA COUNTY, Miss. - Thieves are creating a dangerous situation on Mississippi roads.
Panola County's Sheriff told FOX13 stolen road and street signs make it nearly impossible for emergency crews to find addresses.
"It's been a problem for several months. They are taking them down quicker than we can put them back up," Sheriff Dennis Darby said.
Road signs are completely gone in many cases, some thieves leave nothing but the post.
Sheriff Darby said his department has used cameras when trying to catch the thieves stealing the signs, but they stole the cameras too.
"Yeah, we have had a couple of cameras taken too," Sheriff Darby said.
The road signs cost $35 each, and the thieves are stealing about 24 a month. At times, this can cost the county $800 a month to replace them.
"I'd just like to ask whoever is doing it to take into consideration you are taking a chance on someone being hurt or injured," Sheriff Darby said.
Investigators said the sign stealing problem is worse in the southern part of the county.
