Stolen Southaven cop car found in Memphis neighborhood

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A police car that was stolen in Southaven has been recovered in a Memphis neighborhood, according to law enforcement.

    Memphis police were notified just before 12:30 p.m. that a Southaven police car was stolen.

    FOX13 is told a citizen called and reported seeing the squad car abandoned in a neighborhood. MPD’s Air Support Unit was advised to check the 800 block of Marsh Avenue, where the vehicle was found.

    An MPD K-9 unit found the alleged suspect in the 3000 block of Shirley Circle, which is right around the corner from where the stolen vehicle was found.

