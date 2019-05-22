Stolen Southaven cop car found in Memphis neighborhood

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A police car that was stolen in Southaven has been recovered in a Memphis neighborhood, according to law enforcement.
Memphis police were notified just before 12:30 p.m. that a Southaven police car was stolen.
MPD was notified that a Southaven PD squad car had been stolen. MPD Air Support Unit was advised to check the area. The squad car was located abandoned in the 800 blk of Marsh. The suspect was apprehended by MPD Canine in the 3100 blk Shirley. pic.twitter.com/26oMmckEJU— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) May 22, 2019
FOX13 is told a citizen called and reported seeing the squad car abandoned in a neighborhood. MPD’s Air Support Unit was advised to check the 800 block of Marsh Avenue, where the vehicle was found.
Thank you to the citizens who provided information relative to this stolen squad car. MPD received a tip from a citizen of where the abandoned squad car was, they checked the location, and it was located. Great looking out!— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) May 22, 2019
An MPD K-9 unit found the alleged suspect in the 3000 block of Shirley Circle, which is right around the corner from where the stolen vehicle was found.
BREAKING: Squad car stolen from Southhaven PD. It was abandoned near W Shirley and Marsh in Memphis. Suspect was found nearby by MPD K-9 unit - he is now in custody pic.twitter.com/fo5LuN73Uw— Leah Jordan (@LeahJordanMedia) May 22, 2019
