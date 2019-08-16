Store clerk convicted of lesser charge after killing teen for stealing beer from store

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A store clerk has been convicted of second-degree murder after shooting and killing a teenager for stealing beer from his store in March 2018.
ORIGINAL STORY: Convenience store clerk charged with murder after shooting teen for stealing a beer, police say
Investigators said Anwar Ghazali, 28, drew his weapon from the right side of his body then exited the store. Ghazali then ran after the teenager and fired several shots at him.
Witnesses on the scene said Ghazali then walked back into the store and said, "I think I shot him."
Officers said Ghazali never called the police after he shot 17-year-old Dorian Harris.
Days later, a woman came home and discovered the dead teen on the side of her home.
When Ghazali was originally arrested, he was charged with first-degree murder. However, he's been convicted of a lesser charge, second-degree murder.
He's scheduled to be sentenced on September 23.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- South Memphis couple demanding answers after son, his friend killed during police chase
- Family of missing Cordova mother calls off volunteer search party amid investigation
- Treasure hunter finds memory card from GoPro containing man's last moments; returns to parents
- PHOTOS: Mid-South's Most Wanted Fugitives
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}