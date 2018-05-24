Store clerk indicted for killing teen over stolen beer

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - After a North Memphis grocery store clerk was indicted after he was accused of shooting and killing a Memphis teen that he thought was shoplifting from his store.
Anwar Ghazali, 28, was indicted Thursday after being charged with first-degree murder by the Shelby County District Attorney.
Police said Ghazali chased the teen that he thought was shoplifting out of the store, then shot him on a Thursday night.
Ghazali then returned to the store and said, “I think I shot him,” according to witnesses. Ghazali never called the police after he shot Harris.
Police communications told FOX13, a woman came home and discovered the dead teen on the side of her home Saturday afternoon, two days later.
That teen was later identified as Dorian Harris, 17.
Officers said Harris was wearing the same clothing from the night of the shooting when he was discovered.
