0 Store manager shot and killed by delivery driver at Memphis business

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police said the suspect in a deadly furniture store shooting took off in an 18-wheeler before being caught near the interstate.

Police records identify the suspect as a delivery driver named Timothy Saunders. He is accused of shooting the store manager to death before taking off.

The shooting happened at American Freight Furniture and Mattress on Highway 64 around 12:30 p.m. Thursday.

MPD said they found the victim – who has been identified as Thomas Hartman – dead at the scene when they arrived.

The suspect was found in a red trailer down the road shortly after the shooting. FOX13 saw the red trailer and several MPD cars near I-40 about a mile from where the shooting happened.

We are at the scene of American Freight on US HWY 64 where police responded to a shooting. One victim was shot by a known suspect. The victim was pronounced deceased on the scene. MPD says suspect fled the scene, but has been detained. This is an ongoing investigation. pic.twitter.com/UYRV1RAuy3 — Siobhan Riley (@SiobhanRileyTV) May 9, 2019

I just spoke with the person over security for American Freight. He says he is making sure employees are ok. I’m working to get you more information. Right now MPD is talking to people in the area. pic.twitter.com/oLC0fwVeF4 — Siobhan Riley (@SiobhanRileyTV) May 9, 2019

Flashing lights, crime tape and squad cars caught Rachel Fleming off guard. She works at a nearby business and said she could not believe someone was shot and killed at that store.

Fleming said employees at her job said the shooter could have been upset with an employee at the furniture store.

“My coworker walked up to me and told me that a delivery driver had pulled up to deliver something,” Fleming said. “And word of mouth was that he was… something about the delivery time had set him off and he had shot the manager.”

Those details were later coroborated by an arrest affdiavit for Saunders, who is charged with first-degree murder.

At approx 12:35 p.m. officers responded to a shooting at 7895 US HWY 64. One victim was shot by a known suspect. The victim was pronounced deceased on the scene.

The suspect fled the scene, but has been detained. This is an ongoing investigation. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) May 9, 2019

