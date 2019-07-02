0 Store owner claims police deleted surveillance video showing MPD officer being dragged by vehicle

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Memphis police officer was hurt after being dragged by a man at a local gas station.

FOX13 confirmed the officer was injured at the Exxon gas station in the 2600 block of Getwell Road, but he is expected to be okay.

Police said investigators located Marcaidus Dishmon, 37, at the Exxon. When they tried to get him out of his car, MPD said he drove off, dragging the officer with him.

According to police, the officer then fired his weapon.

However, the store owner told FOX13 that police officers deleted surveillance video that showed the officer getting dragged. The camera is located outside the store above the entrance.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

The injured officer was treated by paramedics on scene and was taken to the hospital. He was not seriously injured.

Investigators said Dishmon and his vehicle were located about four hours later in the 4000 block of Navajo in southeast Memphis. He is currently in police custody.

James Shannon lives next door to the suspect. He saw all the police cars when officers arrested Dishmon.

“I hate to see him get in trouble like that because I thought he was a nice guy,” said Shannon.

Dishmon had an outstanding warrant for violation of probation. No charges have been filed at this point regarding Tuesday’s incident.

Officials told FOX13 they are checking on the store owner’s claim that officers deleted surveillance video showing the incident.

At approximately 4:30 a.m., Mt Moriah Station officers received a suspicious person call at the Exxon gas station located at 2675 Getwell.



Preliminary information is that officers approached a male who was... https://t.co/RSB0ZkQJb1 — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) July 2, 2019

© 2019 Cox Media Group.