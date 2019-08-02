Store owner says he fired at suspected robber stealing batteries

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Memphis store owner said he fired at a robbery suspect early this morning.
The suspect cut the fence at the business on the 600 block of E. Raines Road, the owner said.
Around 2 a.m. this morning, he saw what was happening, and then started shooting.
The man said he thought he hit him, but police and the fire department did not locate a victim.
The owner believes the same man broke in around three months ago.
