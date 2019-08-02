  • Store owner says he fired at suspected robber stealing batteries

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Memphis store owner said he fired at a robbery suspect early this morning. 

    The suspect cut the fence at the business on the 600 block of E. Raines Road, the owner said. 

    Around 2 a.m. this morning, he saw what was happening, and then started shooting. 

    The man said he thought he hit him, but police and the fire department did not locate a victim. 

    The owner believes the same man broke in around three months ago. 

