0 Store where 17-year-old teen was shot, killed over stolen beer closes its doors

The store where 17-year-old Dorian Harris was shot and killed over a stolen beer has decided to close its doors.

Investigators said Harris stole one beer from the store located in the 1100 block of Springdale Thursday, March 29.

Store clerk, Anwar Ghazali, drew his weapon from the right side of his body then exited the store.

Ghazali then ran after the teenager and fired several shots at him.

Witnesses on the scene said Ghazali then walked back into the store and said, "I think I shot him."

Ghazali never called the police after he shot Harris. Harris' body was found two days later after a woman came home and discovered the dead teen on the side of her home.

A few days later, community members were outraged by the shooting of Harris and began to protest the store. At least two people were detained after a large group of people showed up at the Top Stop Shop to protest.

Ghazali appeared in court Wednesday, April 4 for the first time after being accused of killing Harris. He spoke briefly with his lawyer Blake Ballin after being charged with first degree murder.

"This has been painted in the community as an execution style killing, over a stolen beer," defense Attorney Blake Ballin said. "That's simply not the case."

Ballin is hoping cameras mounted inside the store will help his client.

"There's allegedly a video of at least part of the incident," Ballin said.

